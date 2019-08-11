Death Toll From Typhoon Lekima in China Rises to 32 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Lekima that has recently hit eastern China has increased up to 32, while 16 people are still missing, local media reported on Sunday.

The latest figures were released at 1:30 p.m. local time (05:30 GMT) on Sunday, according to CCTV.

The victims were mainly from the Yongjia county in the Zhejiang province, where a landslide blocked a local river, causing flooding.

The typhoon struck China late on Friday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country's southeastern regions. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

Over 1 million people have reportedly been evacuated from their homes, including about 250,000 from Shanghai, the world's financial hub.