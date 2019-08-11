UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Typhoon Lekima In China Rises To 32 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Death Toll From Typhoon Lekima in China Rises to 32 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Lekima that has recently hit eastern China has increased up to 32, while 16 people are still missing, local media reported on Sunday.

The latest figures were released at 1:30 p.m. local time (05:30 GMT) on Sunday, according to CCTV.

The victims were mainly from the Yongjia county in the Zhejiang province, where a landslide blocked a local river, causing flooding.

The typhoon struck China late on Friday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country's southeastern regions. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

Over 1 million people have reportedly been evacuated from their homes, including about 250,000 from Shanghai, the world's financial hub.

Related Topics

World China Alert Shanghai Hub Sunday Media From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

2 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.