UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Typhoon Lekima In China Rises To 49 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:30 AM

Death Toll From Typhoon Lekima in China Rises to 49 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Lekima that has recently hit eastern China has increased up to 49, while 21 people are still missing, local media reported.

The latest figures were released on Monday evening by Xinhua news Agency.

The victims were mainly from Zhejiang province, where some 6.

68 million people were affected by the disaster.

The typhoon struck China in the early hours of Saturday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country's southeastern regions. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

Over 1 million people have reportedly been evacuated from their homes, including about 250,000 from Shanghai, the world's financial hub.

Related Topics

World China Alert Shanghai Hub Media From Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

6 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

7 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

7 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.