Death Toll From Typhoon Lekima in China Rises to 49 - Reports

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Lekima that has recently hit eastern China has increased up to 49, while 21 people are still missing, local media reported.

The latest figures were released on Monday evening by Xinhua news Agency.

The victims were mainly from Zhejiang province, where some 6.

68 million people were affected by the disaster.

The typhoon struck China in the early hours of Saturday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country's southeastern regions. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

Over 1 million people have reportedly been evacuated from their homes, including about 250,000 from Shanghai, the world's financial hub.