Death Toll From Typhoon Molave in Philippines Rises 16 - Authorities

At least 16 people were killed, 22 others were injured and four more went missing in the Philippines as a result of typhoon Molave (Quinta), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) At least 16 people were killed, 22 others were injured and four more went missing in the Philippines as a result of typhoon Molave (Quinta), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

A prior update put the death toll at nine and the number of those injured at six.

"A total of sixteen (16) dead, twenty-two (22) injured and four (4) missing were reported," NDRRMC said in its report.

Over 242,000 people were affected by the typhoon, which has already left the Philippines, the NDRRMC noted.

The total damage to agriculture and infrastructure is estimated at approximately 737 million Philippine pesos ($25.2 million).