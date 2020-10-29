UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Typhoon Molave In Philippines Rises 16 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:54 PM

Death Toll From Typhoon Molave in Philippines Rises 16 - Authorities

At least 16 people were killed, 22 others were injured and four more went missing in the Philippines as a result of typhoon Molave (Quinta), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) At least 16 people were killed, 22 others were injured and four more went missing in the Philippines as a result of typhoon Molave (Quinta), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

A prior update put the death toll at nine and the number of those injured at six.

"A total of sixteen (16) dead, twenty-two (22) injured and four (4) missing were reported," NDRRMC said in its report.

Over 242,000 people were affected by the typhoon, which has already left the Philippines, the NDRRMC noted.

The total damage to agriculture and infrastructure is estimated at approximately 737 million Philippine pesos ($25.2 million).

Related Topics

Injured Dead Agriculture Philippines Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series ..

7 minutes ago

NCC starts coordination with stakeholders in devel ..

2 minutes ago

21 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam after typhoon b ..

2 minutes ago

Spain closes 4 more regions to contain COVID-19 sp ..

2 minutes ago

Thal Jeep rally starts on Nov 20

2 minutes ago

Japan's COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, Tokyo's in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.