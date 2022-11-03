UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Typhoon Nalgae In Philippines Could Rise To 150 With 36 Missing - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Philippine authorities have received reports of 150 deaths from Typhoon Nalgae (locally known as Paeng), with 36 more missing and 128 people injured, media reported on Thursday.

The deaths of 94 people have been confirmed, while reports relating to 56 victims are still being verified, according to Philippine news website Inquirer. On Wednesday, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 121 deaths from the typhoon.

The news website also said that over 1.

2 million people were forced to leave their homes due to the threat of floods and landslides, with around 170,000 still housed in evacuation centers.

Typhoon Nalgae struck the territory of the Philippines on October 27. It barreled across 14 provinces and districts of the country and caused severe floods and landslides. The storm is reported to have left the Philippines earlier in the week. As many as four-five typhoons are forecast to take place in the country by the end of 2022.

