Death Toll From Typhoon Nanmadol Rises to 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The death toll from typhoon Nanmadol in Japan has risen to two, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported of one person killed as a result of the typhoon.

One man died on his way to finding shelter in Fukuoka Prefecture and another man was declared dead after being pulled out of a car submerged in flooded farmland in Miyazaki Prefecture, according to the news agency.

At least 17 people were reported injured, as of Monday morning, Kyodo reported.

After issuing a special typhoon warning in southwestern Japan on Sunday the Japan Meteorological Agency has downgraded its warning level, but said that people still need be on alert. The weather agency warned of strong winds and heavy precipitation in western and eastern parts of the country, as well as in some ares in northern Kyushu, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions.

Japanese authorities have also ordered the evacuation of 9.7 million people across 14 prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has postponed his departure for the UN General Assembly until Tuesday due to the typhoon.

As of Monday noon, the typhoon was proceeding northeast near Hagi, Yamaguchi Prefecture. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 975 hectopascals, and the wind force is 98.5 feet per second, with gusts up to 45 feet. The storm is expected to proceed over the western coast of Japan, to move eastward and pass from West to East over the northern areas of Honshu Island by Tuesday morning.