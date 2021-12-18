UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Typhoon Rai In Philippines Exceeds 30 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:59 PM

The number of those killed by Typhoon Rai, locally dubbed Odette, in the Philippines rose from 19 to 31 on Saturday, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The number of those killed by Typhoon Rai, locally dubbed Odette, in the Philippines rose from 19 to 31 on Saturday, national media reported.

On Friday, the typhoon lashed the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal told the CNN Philippines that only four fatalities out of the reported 31 have been confirmed. In addition, three have been injured and one is missing.

The NDRRMC said that over 332,000 people have been evacuated in the Visayas and Caraga regions.

The damage of Rai to the road infrastructure in the affected regions is provisionally estimated at over $3.5 million.

