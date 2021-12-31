UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Typhoon Rai In Philippines Exceeds 400

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 04:05 PM

Death Toll From Typhoon Rai in Philippines Exceeds 400

The number of deaths from typhoon Rai (also known as Odette) in the Philippines has reached 405, and 82 people are still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The number of deaths from typhoon Rai (also known as Odette) in the Philippines has reached 405, and 82 people are still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The previous death toll was 389, and the number of missing stood at 64.

To date, 1,147 people have been injured as a result of the national calamity, and over 500,000 people have been displaced, according to NDRRMC.

The region of Central Visayas, where the typhoon claimed 220 lives and wounded 508 people, has been affected the most.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on December 16, becoming one of the deadliest in the country's recent history.

Related Topics

Injured Philippines December From

Recent Stories

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

17 minutes ago
 296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

27 minutes ago
 Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

36 minutes ago
 Police finalized security plan for new year night

Police finalized security plan for new year night

7 minutes ago
 Iran announces successful launch of research rocke ..

Iran announces successful launch of research rocket

7 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic An ..

ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic Anhydride

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.