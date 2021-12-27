Death Toll From Typhoon Rai in Philippines Reaches 389 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The typhoon Rai (also known as Odette) has killed 389 people in the Philippines, while 64 others are declared missing, media reported on Monday, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The number of injured in the natural disaster amounts to 1,146 people, and over 4.

2 million people in 427 cities and localities across the Philippines were affected by the typhoon to different degrees of severity, the media outlet CGTN reported. Over 570,000 people have been displaced by the typhoon.

Typhoon Rai has been battling the southeast Asian nation since December 16, becoming one of the deadliest in the Philippine's recent history.