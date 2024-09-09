Open Menu

Death Toll From Typhoon Yagi In Vietnam Reaches 21

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The death toll in northern Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 21 due to disasters and accidents caused by the storm.

The Department of Flood and Storm Control issued a statement saying that the number of fatalities from the typhoon's impact has reached 21, Vietnam news reported.

Some 229 people have reportedly been injured and 8,017 homes have been damaged.

The statement also noted that around 110,000 hectares of rice fields have been submerged.

Efforts are being concentrated on addressing food and shelter issues for residents affected by the typhoon, with ongoing evacuations in areas at high risk of sudden floods and landslides.

The Vietnamese government has deployed thousands of military personnel to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

More than 50,000 people from coastal cities in the north of the country have been evacuated due to the typhoon.

Typhoon Yagi, which struck the northern regions of the Philippines on Sept. 3, caused severe rain, flooding and landslides, resulting in 20 deaths and 26 missing.

The typhoon, which hit China’s Hainan province on Sept. 7, led to the deaths of four people and injuries to 95 others.

