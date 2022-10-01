(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporizhzhia region has gone up to 30, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporizhzhia region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.

"The number of people killed as a result of the strike of terrorists of (Vladimir) Zelenskyy on a convoy in Zaporizhzhia has gone up to 30, 88 people were injured," Rogov said in an update on Telegram.

He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.