Death Toll From Ukraine's Attack On Civilian Car Convoy Up To 30 - Zaporizhzhia Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporizhzhia region has gone up to 30, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.
On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporizhzhia region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.
"The number of people killed as a result of the strike of terrorists of (Vladimir) Zelenskyy on a convoy in Zaporizhzhia has gone up to 30, 88 people were injured," Rogov said in an update on Telegram.
He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.