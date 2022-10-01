UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Ukraine's Attack On Civilian Car Convoy Up To 30 - Zaporizhzhia Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Death Toll From Ukraine's Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporizhzhia Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporizhzhia region has gone up to 30, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporizhzhia region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.

"The number of people killed as a result of the strike of terrorists of (Vladimir) Zelenskyy on a convoy in Zaporizhzhia has gone up to 30, 88 people were injured," Rogov said in an update on Telegram.

He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.

Related Topics

Injured Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

2 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

2 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

2 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

2 hours ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.