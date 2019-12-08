UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Ukraine's Odessa College Fire Rises To 10 - Emergency Service

Sun 08th December 2019

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to 10 on Sunday as two bodies were pulled from under the debris, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

The fire broke out at the college building in central Odessa on Wednesday. Earlier it was reported that eight people died and 30 others were injured in the fire.

"Two more bodies were found during the debris removal at 08:30 a.m. local time [06:30 GMT]. Thirty people were injured," the statement published on Facebook said.

As many as nine people are still in hospitals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Odessa authorities to do everything to help those affected by the fire and quickly find out all the circumstances of the tragedy. The police launched a criminal case and the investigators are considering two versions of the fire ” a malfunction of electrical equipment and deliberate arson. Police said that two people were under suspicion. The president declared December 8 a day of national mourning.

