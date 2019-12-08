UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Ukrainian College Fire Rises To 8 - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Death Toll From Ukrainian College Fire Rises to 8 - Interior Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry said.

The fire broke out at a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday. A 16-year-old female student was the first to be pronounced dead, while 14 others were missing.

"As of 19:00 Dec. 7, the death toll from the fire stands at 8. Two more bodies were recovered during the removal of debris at 16:30," the ministry said on Facebook.

Ten people are still unaccounted for, the ministry said citing national police figures. It added it hope that the death tally would not rise as rescuers continue combing through the wreckage. Thirty-one people were injured in the blaze but only 10 remain in hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Interior Ministry Facebook Student Odessa From

Recent Stories

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

1 hour ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

1 hour ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

1 hour ago

South Africa win Dubai sevens

1 hour ago

Dubai’s ports handle 808,000 passengers during h ..

2 hours ago

Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nua ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.