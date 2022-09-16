UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Ukrainian Strike At Kherson Administrative Building Rises To 3

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The death toll from a Ukrainian strike at a building housing Kherson's regional administration in the country's south on Friday rose to three, authorities said

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The death toll from a Ukrainian strike at a building housing Kherson's regional administration in the country's south on Friday rose to three, authorities said.

"Three people died, including two bypassers," an emergency service spokesperson told Sputnik.

The regional social affairs minister said earlier that her driver had been killed in the strike.

The regional health authority said three people had been hospitalized in grave condition, while 10 others were being treated for moderate injuries.

A Sputnik correspondent in the city of Kherson, the province's administrative center, said parts of US-supplied HIMARS missiles had been recovered from the site after Ukrainian troops fired five projectiles at the building.

