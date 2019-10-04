Death Toll From Unrest in Iraq Up to 31 People, Almost 1,200 People Injured - Source

(@imziishan)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The number of people killed in unrest in Iraq rose to 31, while almost 1,200 people have been wounded, a source in the country's High Commission for Human Rights said.

On Thursday, the commission said that 12 people had been killed in the violence.

"The number of people killed in unrest in Iraq reached 31; [the number of] those injured [reached] 1,188 people, including security services employees," the source said late on Thursday.

Baghdad and other Iraq's regions have been facing anti-government protests since Tuesday.

Early on Thursday, the authorities introduced a curfew in Baghdad. The measure was subsequently expanded to Najaf, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Babylon and Wasit provinces. However, the protests continued.

Moreover, the authorities blocked internet access across Baghdad and several other regions in central and southern Iraq.

Demonstrators call for the government to be dismissed. Moreover, they demand jobs, economic reforms and fighting against corruption.

Crossings on Iraq's border with Iran have been closed due to the ongoing rallies.