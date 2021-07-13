Death Toll From Unrest in South Africa Rises to 45 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The death toll from unrest in South Africa has climbed to 45 as violent protests continue in the wake of the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, News24 reported on Tuesday.

Of these, 19 people have died in the violence in the capital province of Gauteng, including 10 victims of a stampede during the looting of a shopping mall, the media outlet said, citing Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

In Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal, 26 deaths have been reported.

About 800 people have been arrested in connection with the violent unrest in both provinces

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the jailing of Zuma.

The first waves of unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.