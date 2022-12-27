UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From US Blizzard Up To 57 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The death toll from the Arctic front that brought a severe blizzard to the United States has climbed to 57, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Almost half of the fatalities occurred in Erie County in New York state. That includes 18 deaths in the city of Buffalo, according to the report.

Local authorities expressed the hope that the situation will ease later in the day, it added.

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an additional advisory for the region until Tuesday afternoon. "Additional snow accumulations of an inch or so in the most persistent lake snows," the advisory said.

Significant wind gusts could deteriorate visibility, it added.

NWS also forecast strong storms in the western part of the country. "Increasingly stormy weather to impact the West Coast through Tuesday before spreading across Rockies," it said in a separate advisory.

