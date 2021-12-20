UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Village Attacks In Northern Nigeria Climbs To 38 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The death toll from the attack on several villages in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna has increased to 38, Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that over 20 people had been killed by gunmen in three villages in the Giwa local government area.

"Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked," Aruwan said, as quoted by Nigerian online newspaper Premium Times.

According to the news outlet, Kaduna is one of the northern states that are most plagued by bandit violence, where militants kidnap and kill locals, despite the promises of President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy additional forces in the region.

