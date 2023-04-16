Death Toll From Violence in Sudan Rises to 56 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The death toll from the clashes between the Sudanese national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has gone up to 56, while another 596 people were injured, Reuters reports, citing the Sudanese Doctors' Union.

Late on Saturday the agency said that at least 25 people were killed and 183 others were injured in Sudan.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

Director of a hospital in Omdurman told Sputnik on Saturday that the fighting between the RSF and the national army left six civilians killed.