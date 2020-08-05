BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll from the warehouse building collapse in the Chinese city of Harbin, located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, has grown to nine, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The warehouse building of the Harbin Yushou food company collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Over 350 specialists, including 45 doctors, took part in the search and rescue operation and attempts to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Nine ambulance cars were involved.

At around 4.50 a.m. local time (20:50 Tuesday GMT), rescuers pulled the body of the ninth victim from the rubble, which means the search and rescue operation was completed with no survivals, the China Central Television reported.

The probe into the cause of the incident continues. Law enforcement bodies have detained the owner, the tenant and the landlord.