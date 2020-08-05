UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Warehouse Building Collapse In China's Harbin Grows To Nine - Reports

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Death Toll From Warehouse Building Collapse in China's Harbin Grows to Nine - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll from the warehouse building collapse in the Chinese city of Harbin, located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, has grown to nine, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The warehouse building of the Harbin Yushou food company collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Over 350 specialists, including 45 doctors, took part in the search and rescue operation and attempts to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Nine ambulance cars were involved.

At around 4.50 a.m. local time (20:50 Tuesday GMT), rescuers pulled the body of the ninth victim from the rubble, which means the search and rescue operation was completed with no survivals, the China Central Television reported.

The probe into the cause of the incident continues. Law enforcement bodies have detained the owner, the tenant and the landlord.

Related Topics

China Company Harbin Media TV From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

8 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

13 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.