Death toll from weekend Kabul wedding attack now 80

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The death toll from an attack on a Kabul wedding at the weekend has reached at least 80, an official said Wednesday, as the Afghan capital still reels from the deadliest blast in more than a year.

A suicide bomber targeted a packed Afghan wedding hall in west Kabul Saturday as celebrations were in full swing.

Authorities said the initial death toll was at least 63, with more than 180 people wounded.

"The death toll has now risen to 80," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

"Some injured people with critical wounds who were taken to hospitalhave lost their lives."