UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Weekend Kabul Wedding Attack Now 80

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:14 PM

Death toll from weekend Kabul wedding attack now 80

The death toll from an attack on a Kabul wedding at the weekend has reached at least 80, an official said Wednesday, as the Afghan capital still reels from the deadliest blast in more than a year

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The death toll from an attack on a Kabul wedding at the weekend has reached at least 80, an official said Wednesday, as the Afghan capital still reels from the deadliest blast in more than a year.

A suicide bomber targeted a packed Afghan wedding hall in west Kabul Saturday as celebrations were in full swing.

Authorities said the initial death toll was at least 63, with more than 180 people wounded.

"The death toll has now risen to 80," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

"Some injured people with critical wounds who were taken to hospitalhave lost their lives."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Marriage Suicide From

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

21 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

12 minutes ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

46 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

12 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.