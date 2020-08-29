UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From West Nile Fever In Spain Increases To 3 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Death Toll From West Nile Fever in Spain Increases to 3 - Authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A man has died in Spain's south after being infected with West Nile virus that brings the total death toll from the disease across the country to three, according to the local authorities.

According to the Andalusian Health Service, a 70-year-old man died on Friday in one of the hospitals in Sevilla, the main city of the region.

Last week, a 85-year-old woman from Sevilla died from the fever, and a day after a 77-year-old man died.

The mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 33 patients. Of them, 14 have been hospitalized and six are in intensive care.

The outbreak has been traced to Coroa del Rio and La Puebla del Rio, two communes sitting on the Guadalquiver River near Seville.

The virus is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the middle East, North America and West Asia. Spain reported only five human cases in the past decade ” two in 2010 and three in 2016.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Died Man Puebla Seville Spain Middle East Women 2016 From Asia Sevilla

Recent Stories

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

29 minutes ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

48 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

57 minutes ago

Russian intervention in Belarus 'worst thing' that ..

23 minutes ago

Osaka defeats Mertens to reach WTA final in US Ope ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.