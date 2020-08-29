Death Toll From West Nile Fever in Spain Increases to 3 - Authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A man has died in Spain's south after being infected with West Nile virus that brings the total death toll from the disease across the country to three, according to the local authorities.

According to the Andalusian Health Service, a 70-year-old man died on Friday in one of the hospitals in Sevilla, the main city of the region.

Last week, a 85-year-old woman from Sevilla died from the fever, and a day after a 77-year-old man died.

The mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 33 patients. Of them, 14 have been hospitalized and six are in intensive care.

The outbreak has been traced to Coroa del Rio and La Puebla del Rio, two communes sitting on the Guadalquiver River near Seville.

The virus is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the middle East, North America and West Asia. Spain reported only five human cases in the past decade ” two in 2010 and three in 2016.