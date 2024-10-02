Open Menu

Death Toll Hits 224, Huge Loss Estimated In Nepal Disasters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) As many as 224 people were confirmed dead in Nepal by Tuesday evening and properties worth over 17 billion Nepali rupees (127 million U.S. Dollars) were damaged in recent floods and landslides.

A total of 158 people were injured and 24 others remained missing, said the government's Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal.

Addressing a press meeting, Aryal said that 30,700 security personnel had been mobilized for the search and rescue operations.

The search and rescue efforts would end in two days, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said at the press meeting, adding over 4,000 victims had been rescued.

Oli acknowledged that the government had not anticipated such widespread devastation by the disasters spelt by continuous monsoon rains on Friday and Saturday.

A three-day national mourning started on Tuesday, with national flags lowered at half-mast.

