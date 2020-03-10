Death toll hits 31 in Ghana road crash

The death toll in Monday's road crash near the town of Kintampo has increased to 31, the police have said

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Monday's road crash near the town of Kintampo has increased to 31, the police have said.

On Monday, two buses that traveled in opposite directions collided and caught fire immediately.

The Kintampo Divisional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department Francis Brobbey told the media that 29 bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

According to the police, the rest of the survivors are receiving treatments at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.