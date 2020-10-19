UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Afghanistan's Ghor Explosion Up To 15 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

Death Toll in Afghanistan's Ghor Explosion Up to 15 - Reports

The number of people killed in the bomb attack carried out near the police headquarters in Afghanistan's western Ghor province increased up to 15, with 151 people injured, the Afghan 1TV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a representative of the province's governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The number of people killed in the bomb attack carried out near the police headquarters in Afghanistan's western Ghor province increased up to 15, with 151 people injured, the Afghan 1TV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a representative of the province's governor.

Earlier reports indicated that 13 people died and 100 were injured in the Sunday explosion in the province's capital of Firuzkoh.

None of the terrorist groups that operate in Afghanistan has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

For decades Afghanistan has been torn apart by a war between the government forces and those loyal to the Taliban. Besides, the security in the country is jeopardized by the activities of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia). The Afghan National Security Forces regularly carry out anti-terrorist operations throughout the country.

