UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Airstrike On Libya's Sirte Rises To 32 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Death Toll in Airstrike on Libya's Sirte Rises to 32 - Source

The death toll in an airstrike on the Libyan city of Sirte on Monday rose to 32 people with over 50 injured, a military source in the general command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (Libya) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The death toll in an airstrike on the Libyan city of Sirte on Monday rose to 32 people with over 50 injured, a military source in the general command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) told Sputnik.

A spokesman for the Sirte Protection Force (SPF), controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), earlier said that at least two people were killed, and 18 were injured in an airstrike on their positions in the city.

"The death toll in the Libyan army airstrike on Sirte reached 32, while more than 50 people were injured. At present, ambulances continue to deliver the wounded to the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte," the source said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Army September 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad Capital Territory admin sets up 'Special ..

2 minutes ago

Central Punjab in pickle despite Umar, Azhar, Sheh ..

24 minutes ago

Friendly police ecology is essential for improving ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister to inform int'l leaders about IOK s ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for tapping huge potential of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Imam batting on 111 in Balochistan’s 193-3

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.