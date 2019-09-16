The death toll in an airstrike on the Libyan city of Sirte on Monday rose to 32 people with over 50 injured, a military source in the general command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) told Sputnik

A spokesman for the Sirte Protection Force (SPF), controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), earlier said that at least two people were killed, and 18 were injured in an airstrike on their positions in the city.

"The death toll in the Libyan army airstrike on Sirte reached 32, while more than 50 people were injured. At present, ambulances continue to deliver the wounded to the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte," the source said.