Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine Climbs to 5 - Infrastructure Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The death toll in the emergency landing of an An-12 aircraft near the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport has reached five people, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said on Friday.

Kryklii said earlier in the day that at least four people had been killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that three people had been killed and three others had been injured.

"During the UKL4050 charter cargo flight, An-12 UR-CAH aircraft of Ukraine Air Alliance airline, which was flying from Vigo (Spain) to Lviv and was presumably carrying seven crew members and one person accompanying the cargo, made an emergency landing on the ground in Sokolniki village near the airport ... Five people were killed," Kryklii wrote on Facebook.