Death Toll in Attack in South Afghanistan Rises to 20 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Death toll in a Thursday's car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan city of Qalat-e Gilzay rose to 20 from an earlier estimate of 12, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, 13 people have succumbed to their injuries.

Zabul governor's spokesman, Gul islam Sial, told Sputnik that 60 people were injured and 12 killed, all of them hospital patients and civilians.

The victims of the incident were mostly doctors, nurses and patients at the Zabul Civil Hospital that was severely damaged in the attack, a source at the hospital said.

The injured have been transferred to the city of Kandahar as private local hospitals have no capacity to treat them. Zabul Provincial Council Director Attaullah Haq Bayan confirmed to Sputnik that the injured people were being moved to a hospital in Kandahar.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, suggesting that there were many casualties among the National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel as the explosion took place at the gate of an NDS building.