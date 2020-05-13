UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Attack On Kabul Hospital Rises To 24 - Deputy Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:50 PM

The death toll in the deadly attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul rose to 24, while 16 more people were wounded in the incident, Afghan Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majrooh said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The death toll in the deadly attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul rose to 24, while 16 more people were wounded in the incident, Afghan Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majrooh said on Wednesday.

The incident at the hospital took place on Tuesday when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building.

Security forces neutralized all the militants. Previous reports indicated that14 people were killed and 15 others were injured in the attack.

"[A total of] 24 people were killed and 16 others were injured in the mass attack on the 100-bed national hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of� Kabul," Majrooh told a news conference.

According to the Health Ministry, there were newborn children and women among the victims.

