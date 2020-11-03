Death Toll In Attack On Kabul University Rises To 22 - Source In Interior Ministry
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll in the attack on Kabul University increased to 22, a source in the Afghanistan's Interior Minister told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The officials previously said that 19 people were killed in Monday's attack.
According to the source, the number of the injured rose from 22 to 24.