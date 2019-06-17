Death Toll in Battle for Libyan Capital of Tripoli Nears 700 - WHO

As many as 691 people were killed and 4,012 more were injured since the beginning of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) As many as 691 people were killed and 4,012 more were injured since the beginning of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) offensive on Tripoli , which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.

Previous reports indicated that 653 people were killed and 3,547 more were wounded as a result of the fighting in and around Libya's capital.

"#Tripoli: The toll of the armed conflict in #Libya's capital is 691 dead, including 41 civilians, and 4012 wounded, including 135 civilians," the WHO wrote on Twitter.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the GNA announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the west from Tripoli.