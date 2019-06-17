UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Battle For Libyan Capital Of Tripoli Nears 700 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:42 PM

Death Toll in Battle for Libyan Capital of Tripoli Nears 700 - WHO

As many as 691 people were killed and 4,012 more were injured since the beginning of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) As many as 691 people were killed and 4,012 more were injured since the beginning of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.

Previous reports indicated that 653 people were killed and 3,547 more were wounded as a result of the fighting in and around Libya's capital.

"#Tripoli: The toll of the armed conflict in #Libya's capital is 691 dead, including 41 civilians, and 4012 wounded, including 135 civilians," the WHO wrote on Twitter.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the GNA announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the west from Tripoli.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Army Parliament Twitter Split Tripoli Libya April From Government

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of Japan Joint Staff visits Wahat A ..

43 minutes ago

Algeria's Top Businessman Sentenced to 6 Months in ..

1 minute ago

CDA begins development works at park enclave after ..

1 minute ago

PAF's JF-17 Thunder spectacular performance at Par ..

1 minute ago

Quadripartite moot urge world to fulfill commitme ..

1 minute ago

UN Welcomes UK Pledge to Resettle 5,000 of World's ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.