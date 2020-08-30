Death Toll in Beirut Blast Reaches 190 - Lebanese Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The number of those killed in the powerful blast in the port of Beirut in early August has risen to 190 and over 6,500 have been injured, the Lebanese government said on Sunday.

Previous reports indicated that more than 170 people were killed in the explosion.

According to the authorities, three people are still missing, while 300 others were left homeless and more than 50,000 houses were damaged by the explosion.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut on August 4 destroyed half of the city's buildings. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port was the reason behind the blast.