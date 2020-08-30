UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Beirut Blast Reaches 190 - Lebanese Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Death Toll in Beirut Blast Reaches 190 - Lebanese Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The number of those killed in the powerful blast in the port of Beirut in early August has risen to 190 and over 6,500 have been injured, the Lebanese government said on Sunday.

Previous reports indicated that more than 170 people were killed in the explosion.

According to the authorities, three people are still missing, while 300 others were left homeless and more than 50,000 houses were damaged by the explosion.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut on August 4 destroyed half of the city's buildings. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port was the reason behind the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Beirut August Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

36 minutes ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

2 hours ago

Brazil&#039;s coronavirus death toll at 120,262, w ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.99 million, d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.