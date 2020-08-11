Death Toll in Beirut Blast Rises by 19 to 171 - Reports

The number of victims of the explosion that tore through the port of Beirut increased from 152 to 171, the LBC broadcaster reported Tuesday citing Acting Health Minister Hamad Hasan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The number of victims of the explosion that tore through the port of Beirut increased from 152 to 171, the LBC broadcaster reported Tuesday citing Acting Health Minister Hamad Hasan.

According to the minister, up to 40 people are still missing, about 1,500 require medical help.

The blast rocked the port and the city a week ago. According to the authorities, the explosion may have been caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.