Death Toll in Beirut Blast Rises to 63, Number of Injuries Tops 3,000 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll from a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut increased to 63, the country's health minister, Hamad Hassan, said on Tuesday, adding that the number of injured people was now over 3,000.

"According to updated data, 63 people were killed in the explosion in Beirut, more than 3,000 were injured," Hassan said during a public address, as broadcast by Lebanese tv channels.

Earlier in the day, the health minister said that the death toll was at 50 while the number of injuries was 2,750.