Death Toll In Beirut Port Blast Reaches 50 - Lebanese Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Death Toll in Beirut Port Blast Reaches 50 - Lebanese Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll resulting from a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut increased to 50, the country's health minister, Hamad Hassan, said on Tuesday.

"Fifty people have died, and 2,750 others left injured as a result of the explosion at the Beirut port," Hassan said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

More Stories From World

