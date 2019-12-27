Death Toll in Bek Air Plane Crash in Almaty Rises to 9 People - Kazakh Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Friday plane crash in the Kazakh city of Almaty, has risen to nine, with nine more people having been injured in the incident, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said that seven people died in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off. According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which belonged to the Bek Air airline.

"According to preliminary information, nine people have died, nine more have been injured, including six children," the ministry said in a statement.