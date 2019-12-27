UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Bek Air Plane Crash In Almaty Rises To 9 People - Kazakh Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:51 AM

Death Toll in Bek Air Plane Crash in Almaty Rises to 9 People - Kazakh Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Friday plane crash in the Kazakh city of Almaty, has risen to nine, with nine more people having been injured in the incident, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said that seven people died in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off. According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which belonged to the Bek Air airline.

"According to preliminary information, nine people have died, nine more have been injured, including six children," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Died Almaty Kazakhstan Industry Airport

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

8 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

9 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

9 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

9 hours ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.