Death Toll In Blast In Afghanistan's Qalat-e Gilzay Rises To 7 People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The number of people, killed on Thursday by the car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan city of Qalat-e Gilzay, has risen to seven, with 85 more having been injured, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing Governor of the Zabul province Ramatullah Yarmal.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing local residents and officials, that the blast had hit the office of the National Directorate of Security intelligence agency and damaged the nearby Zabul Provincial Hospital.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More Stories From World

