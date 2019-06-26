Death Toll in Blasts at Military Warehouse in Kazakhstan Rises to 3 - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Death toll in a series of blasts at a military warehouse in southern Kazakhstan has risen to three people after a servicemen hospitalized following the incident died of his injuries on Wednesday, Kazakh Emergencies Committee spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.

Earlier in the week, the Kazakh Defense Ministry reported fire and ammunition explosions at one of the arsenals, located near the settlement of Arys of the Turkestan region with the population of some 44,300 people.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The area was evacuated. Earlier death toll indicated one serviceman and one civilian killed as a result of the blasts.

"According to the Department of Health of the Turkistan Region, 70 people have sought medical treatment, 45 of them have been hospitalized, and three people have been killed," Nurakhmetov told reporters.

Kazakh Deputy Minister Timur Dandybayev said that about 40-50 explosions took place at the arsenal near Arys.