Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The death toll from a Boko Haram mortar attack on the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri has risen to 16, security sources said Wednesday.

Militants on Tuesday fired two volleys of explosives on the densely-populated city.

"The death toll has risen to 16," Babakura Kolo, the leader of a self-defence militia, told AFP, while officials said the death toll was 10.