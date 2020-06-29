UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Bomb Blast At Animal Market In Afghanistan's South Rises To 23 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

Death Toll in Bomb Blast at Animal Market in Afghanistan's South Rises to 23 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The death toll in a bomb blast at an animal market in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province has risen to 23, while 15 people were injured, media reported on Monday, citing the provincial governor's office.

The incident occurred in Helmand's Sangin district, where the Taliban militant movement is active.

According to Afghan 1TV broadcaster, there is such a big number of casualties as militants fired four rocket shells and detonated a car bomb. TOLOnews broadcaster confirmed that the incident occurred at the market, citing the governor's office.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that 10 people had been killed and 15 others injured in a bomb blast at the animal market in Helmand.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Bomb Blast Governor Car Market Media

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

1 hour ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

1 hour ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

2 hours ago

4 men held over weapon-display video

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.