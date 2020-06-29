(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The death toll in a bomb blast at an animal market in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province has risen to 23, while 15 people were injured, media reported on Monday, citing the provincial governor's office.

The incident occurred in Helmand's Sangin district, where the Taliban militant movement is active.

According to Afghan 1TV broadcaster, there is such a big number of casualties as militants fired four rocket shells and detonated a car bomb. TOLOnews broadcaster confirmed that the incident occurred at the market, citing the governor's office.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that 10 people had been killed and 15 others injured in a bomb blast at the animal market in Helmand.