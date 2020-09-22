UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Building Collapse In Indian Town Of Bhiwandi Rises To 22 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Death Toll in Building Collapse in Indian Town of Bhiwandi Rises to 22 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The death toll in a building collapse in the western Indian town of Bhiwandi, located in the outskirts of Mumbai, has increased to 22, The Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

The previous reports indicated that 16 people had died as a result of the incident. At least 25 people have been rescued from under the rubble.

According to the media outlet, police have launched proceedings against the owner of the building, Syed Ahmed Jilani, and the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation has suspended two civic officials ” Sudham Jadhav and Dudhnath ” in connection with the tragedy.

The three-story building, which had 40 flats, collapsed at about 4 a.m. local time on Monday (22:30 GMT on Sunday) as its residents were sleeping.

