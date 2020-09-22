UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Building Collapse In India's Bhiwandi Rises To 16 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Death Toll in Building Collapse in India's Bhiwandi Rises to 16 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) At least 16 people were killed and 21 more were injured in a three-storey building collapse in the western Indian town of Bhiwandi, the state of Maharashtra, Times of India newspaper reported on Monday, citing the local police.

The previous reports indicated that a total of 10 people died as a result of the incident.

According to the newspaper, there are seven minors, including a two-year-old child, among the victims.

The building, which had 40 flats, collapsed at about 3.40 a.m. local time on Monday (22:10 GMT on Sunday) when its residents were asleep. The media reported that search and rescue operations on the site were underway.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Died Bhiwandi SITE Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

21 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

22 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.