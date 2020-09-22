(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) At least 16 people were killed and 21 more were injured in a three-storey building collapse in the western Indian town of Bhiwandi, the state of Maharashtra, Times of India newspaper reported on Monday, citing the local police.

The previous reports indicated that a total of 10 people died as a result of the incident.

According to the newspaper, there are seven minors, including a two-year-old child, among the victims.

The building, which had 40 flats, collapsed at about 3.40 a.m. local time on Monday (22:10 GMT on Sunday) when its residents were asleep. The media reported that search and rescue operations on the site were underway.