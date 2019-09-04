UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Bus Bomb Blast In Central Mali Rises To 14 - Malian Security Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The death toll in a bomb blast that hit a bus in central Mali's Mopti region rose to 14, the country's security minister said.

On Tuesday, a bus exploded after passing an bomb on the road between Douentza and Hombori. Initially, eight people were reported killed.

"We have the number of 14 deceased and 24 injured, including seven in a critical state," Mali's Security Minister Salif Traore said.

The Mopti regions has been experiencing an escalation of inter-communal violence between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. The two groups, which have traditionally settled their disputes through mediation, have accused the other of having ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been operating in the region since 2012.

