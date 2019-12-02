UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Bus Crash In Tunisia Rises To 24 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Death Toll in Bus Crash in Tunisia Rises to 24 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The death toll in a tourist bus crash in Tunisia on Sunday has increased to 24, while 18 people were injured, Tunisian media reported, citing a source from the crisis response unit at the Health Ministry.

According to Tunis Afrique Press, 19 ambulances transferred the injured people to local hospitals. The source added that those injured and their families will receive psychological assistance.

Earlier in the day, the bus with 43 people, mostly students and school children, on board was traveling from Tunis to Ain Draham when it fell off a cliff into a ravine not far from the Algerian border.

Initial reports said that 22 people were killed and 21 others were injured.

The Russian embassy in Tunis told Sputnik that no Russian nationals had been injured in the incident.

According to Tunisian media, the country's president and prime minister visited the scene of the crash. The Tunisian Health Ministry has launched a national campaign to donate blood for the victims.

