BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The death toll in Germany's city of Trier, where a car drove into a pedestrian area, increased to four, N24 broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, the city executive spoke of two deaths. The driver, a German citizen. was detained.

One of the victims is a child, the broadcaster said.