Death Toll In Car Accident In Germany's Trier Grows To 4 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:35 PM
The death toll in Germany's city of Trier, where a car drove into a pedestrian area, increased to four, N24 broadcaster said
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The death toll in Germany's city of Trier, where a car drove into a pedestrian area, increased to four, N24 broadcaster said.
Earlier in the day, the city executive spoke of two deaths. The driver, a German citizen. was detained.
One of the victims is a child, the broadcaster said.