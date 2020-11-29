(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The death toll following a car bomb explosion at a military base in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday increased to 27, while the number of those injured stayed at 17, the Pajhwok Afghan news Agency reported, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, Baz Mohammad Hemmat, the head of a hospital in Ghazni, said that 21 soldiers died in the attack.

The TOLOnews broadcaster has reported, citing a spokesman for provincial governor Wahidullah Jumazada, that a suicide bomber detonated explosives.