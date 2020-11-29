UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Car Bomb Attack In Afghanistan's Ghazni Rises To 27 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Death Toll in Car Bomb Attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni Rises to 27 - Reports

MOSCOW/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The death toll following a car bomb explosion at a military base in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday increased to 27, while the number of those injured stayed at 17, the Pajhwok Afghan news Agency reported, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, Baz Mohammad Hemmat, the head of a hospital in Ghazni, said that 21 soldiers died in the attack.

The TOLOnews broadcaster has reported, citing a spokesman for provincial governor Wahidullah Jumazada, that a suicide bomber detonated explosives.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Governor Car Died Suicide Ghazni Sunday

Recent Stories

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We will forever remember those who sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.