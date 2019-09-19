UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Car Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's South Rises To 12 - Local Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Death Toll in Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's South Rises to 12 - Local Authorities

The number of people, killed on Thursday by a car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan city of Qalat-e Gilzay, has risen to 12, local provincial authorities told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The number of people, killed on Thursday by a car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan city of Qalat-e Gilzay, has risen to 12, local provincial authorities told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the TOLOnews broadcaster said that a total of seven people were killed and 85 were injured as a result of the blast.

"Currently, a total of 12 people have been killed and over 60 received injuries [as a result of the explosion," a representative of the province's governor's office said.

The representative said that the explosion took place near the city's central hospital and that all of the victims were civilians.

He added that the injured people were transferred to local private clinics due to the hospital being damaged in the explosion.

Earlier on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing local residents and officials, that the blast had hit the office of the National Directorate of Security intelligence agency and damaged the nearby Zabul Provincial Hospital.

The Taliban movement has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack.

