Death Toll in Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Tops 90 People - Somali Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The death toll from the heavy explosion that occurred on Saturday near a taxation office in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu has exceeded 90 people, a member of the Somalian parliament, Abdirizak Mohamed, said.

Previous reports indicated that it left 50 people, including four Turkish engineers, killed.

"I was informed the death toll stands over 90 including 17 somali police officers, 73 civilians and 4 foreign nationals. May Allah have mercy on the victims of this barbaric attack," the lawmaker wrote on Twitter.