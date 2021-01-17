UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Cargo Ship Sinking In Black Sea Rises To 4 - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Death Toll in Cargo Ship Sinking in Black Sea Rises to 4 - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The number of sailors who died after a dry cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday has increased to four, governor of Turkey's Bartin province, Sinan Guner said.

"According to the latest data, six people were rescued and the bodies of four others were found.

We are forced to halt the search and rescue operation due to bad weather conditions that led to the shipwreck," Guner said as aired by NTV broadcaster.

According to the governor, all the rescued sailors were transferred to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Guner said that 13 crew members of the sunken dry cargo ship were citizens of Ukraine, not Russia as had been reported earlier.

The dry cargo ship Arvin with 15 crew members sank off the coast of Turkey in the Inkumu region on Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Ukraine Russia Turkey Died Sunday All

Recent Stories

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

44 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

1 hour ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.