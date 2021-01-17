Death Toll in Cargo Ship Sinking in Black Sea Rises to 4 - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The number of sailors who died after a dry cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday has increased to four, governor of Turkey's Bartin province, Sinan Guner said.

"According to the latest data, six people were rescued and the bodies of four others were found.

We are forced to halt the search and rescue operation due to bad weather conditions that led to the shipwreck," Guner said as aired by NTV broadcaster.

According to the governor, all the rescued sailors were transferred to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Guner said that 13 crew members of the sunken dry cargo ship were citizens of Ukraine, not Russia as had been reported earlier.

The dry cargo ship Arvin with 15 crew members sank off the coast of Turkey in the Inkumu region on Sunday morning.