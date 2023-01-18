Death Toll in Chopper Crash in Brovary Increases to 18, 26 Others Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The death toll in a helicopter crashed in the Ukrainian city of Brovary reached 18, including three children, while 26 people, including 12 children, were left injured, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba said that a helicopter crashed in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings. Earlier reports indicated 16 killed and 22 injured.