Death Toll in Cliff Collapse in Brazil Rises to 10 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The death toll from a cliff wall collapse on Furnas Lake in Brazil reached 10, Brazilian media reported on Sunday.

A slab of rock broke from a cliff face and fell onto tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday.

As of Sunday, media reported at least eight people dead and two missing.

The rescuers confirmed that the last two bodies were found and 10 people died in the accident in total, the G1 portal said.